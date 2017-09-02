Duck Donuts opening new store in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Something sweet is coming to Chesapeake!

Duck Donuts will soon be opening their first Chesapeake store on Battlefield Boulevard.

Signs have popped up advertising the store’s new location next to Mission BBQ in a new strip mall at 1329 N. Battlefield Blvd.

An official date for the store’s opening has not yet been released, but in posts made to the new store’s Facebook page, they say they anticipate opening in early 2018.

According to their website, the first Duck Donuts store opened in Duck, North Carolina in 2007. They now have over 60 locations up and down the east coast with more on the way!