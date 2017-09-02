757 Showdown: Indian River blanks Norview 15-0 in Braves’ season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Earlier this week, Indian River head coach Glenwood Ferebee called tonight's game a "catch 22", as the Braves were on a crash course to meet up with Norview in last season's playoffs.

"We're going to go out man, and prepare to win tomorrow," Ferebee said. "We've practiced that way, and we've scrimmaged that way."

Albeit a little rust in their season opener, the Braves shut out the Pilots on the road. A 38-yard Gerrien Christopher reception turned into six points, and would be enough to top Norview.

Pilots cornerback Antonio Webb had two interceptions on the night.

"Hard fought win against a good football team," said coach Ferebee. "They're young, and we got them again next year, so it's going to be a good game next year."

Norview plays Churchland at home next week, while Indian River opens their home slate against Lakeland.