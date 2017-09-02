757 Showdown: Indian River blanks Norview 15-0 in Braves’ season opener

Posted 2:28 am, September 2, 2017, by

NORFOLK, Va. - Earlier this week, Indian River head coach Glenwood Ferebee called tonight's game a "catch 22", as the Braves were on a crash course to meet up with Norview in last season's playoffs.

Indian River receiver Gerrien Christoper scores a touchdown

"We're going to go out man, and prepare to win tomorrow," Ferebee said. "We've practiced that way, and we've scrimmaged that way."

Albeit a little rust in their season opener, the Braves shut out the Pilots on the road. A 38-yard Gerrien Christopher reception turned into six points, and would be enough to top Norview.

Pilots cornerback Antonio Webb had two interceptions on the night.

"Hard fought win against a good football team," said coach Ferebee. "They're young, and we got them again next year, so it's going to be a good game next year."

Norview plays Churchland at home next week, while Indian River opens their home slate against Lakeland.