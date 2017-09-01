× Virginia Beach police need help to find suspect wanted for failing to appear in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a suspect who they’ve been looking for since 2014.

They’re looking for Krystal Delaney Wagner, 45. She is wanted for: fail to appear on fugitive charge and fail to appear on probation violation.

Her last known address was in Savannah, Ga., but police say she could be anywhere between Virginia and Florida at this point.

If you know where she is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: VBTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.