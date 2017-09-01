Virginia Beach mom creates school supply delivery service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - If you haven`t grabbed school supplies for the kids yet, you`re probably under a mountain of stress. Virginia Beach mom Dorothy Schwartzer says she has your back.

"I get a lot of joy out of this," Schwartzer said. "It can be overwhelming when parents are going to a busy store and maybe they`re not to sure where the items are," she said.

The former Norfolk Public Schools teacher makes the school supply runs for parents caught in a pinch with her company, Tidewater Teacher Supply.

"I had been a teacher for a little over 10 years, and I wanted to be able to spend some more time with my children," said Schwartzer. "But I also wanted to stay in the area of education."

Here`s how it works. You can either head to her website tidewaterteachersupply.com or send her a note on her Facebook page with your school supply needs, and she'll do the shopping and delivery for you. Her fee is tucked into higher prices for the items than you would pay if you spent hours doing it yourself.

"Really that feeling of serving others really gives me tremendous joy," said Schwartzer.