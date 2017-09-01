TASTE Ghent now open

NORFOLK, Va. – TASTE returns to the Ghent neighborhood with the grand opening of TASTE Ghent, according to a press release issued Friday.

Located at 407 W 21st St., the 6,000-square foot restaurant includes new features such as a Borjo Drinkbar, the Breakfast on 21st Menu and table delivery.

Inspired by Norfolk’s Borjo Coffeehouse, the Borjo Drinkbar serves coffee, espresso drinks and other hand-crafted beverages. The Drinkbar also features 16 taps with six rotating local beers, six varieties of kegged wine, nitro coffee, cold brew and locally-made kombucha. Fresh squeezed juices and unique smoothie recipes are also served daily.

The Breakfast on 21st Menu offers an array of artisanal and unique breakfast items all day. It offers signature breakfast sandwiches, create your own options and a bakery with homemade scones, muffins, cinnamon rolls, croissants and other sweet treats that are baked fresh daily.

Guests will also have the opportunity to place their order at the Borjo Drinkbar counter or the TASTE counter and have it delivered directly to their table.

TASTE Ghent features modern decor and includes both indoor and outdoor tables designed and constructed by Ghent-based architects and contractors.

The new location is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Breakfast and cafe options are available for in-restaurant dining, to go and delivery.

TASTE was first opened as TASTE UNLIMITED, a wine and cheese shop, by Peter Coe in Virginia Beach in 1973.

Check out TASTE’s other locations:

Greenbrier