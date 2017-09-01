× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Showers, storms and sunshine

We have soggy weather on the way for part of the holiday weekend, but it’s not looking like a washout!

A cold front moved across our region overnight, dropping our temperatures significantly.

That front will also act as a highway for tropical moisture from the remnants of Harvey.

That will mean scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night, Saturday and into Saturday night.A few of the storms could be severe.

The good news: we have lowered our rain chances for Sunday. We will hold onto a 20% chance for a lingering morning shower on Sunday before the skies clear and temperatures warm up.

With lots of sunshine expect highs on Sunday afternoon in the mid-80s.

And Labor Day is looking hot and dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

And it gets even hotter on Tuesday. Some of us may climb into the low 90s.

But an approaching cold front will drop our temperatures and bring us a good bet for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

After that, the forecast really depends on what happens with Hurricane Irma. We will be tracking it very closely!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1993 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

1995 Severe Thunderstorms: Nottoway Co, Mecklenberg Co – Hail 0.75″-2.25″

2006 Tropical Storm Ernesto brings 8-12 inches of rain across south central & southeast VA, northeast NC and portions of eastern MD.

