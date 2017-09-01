Oceanfront Labor Day events unaffected by rainy forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Rain is predicted for the majority of Labor Day weekend, but as of Friday afternoon the forecast has not changed any of the planned activities at the Oceanfront.

Organizers of the American Music Festival say the show is going on as planned, unlike last year where Tropical Storm Hermine caused several acts to be canceled and others to be moved in doors.

It will take more than bad weather to keep Randy and Denise Mead from coming to the American Music Festival. For nearly 20 years the couple has been making the eight hour trek from Tennessee to the Oceanfront for Labor Day.

"This is our 18th year in a row coming out here and it's just kind of tradition for us," said Denise Meade. "We're coming unless they have an evacuation that's mandatory."

That dedication to Labor Day events is echoed with John McIntire. He was at the Virginia Beach Convention center Friday morning registering to run in his eighth Rock n' Roll Marathon Series at the Oceanfront.

"Last year there was a hurricane that came through, this year is just a little bit of rain. I think it will be fine though," said McIntire.

Though even if the rain continues to pour all weekend long, his family has a plan.

"If it rains we will go to the aquarium. There's plenty of stuff to do inside here."

Organizers of both the American Music Festival and the Rock N Roll Marathon Series say if the weather affects any of their scheduled events they will alert participants on their Facebook pages.