Newport News Police seeking suspect in convenience store robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store at 780 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Thursday night.

At 9:12 p.m., police responded to a call of a robbery at the Tinee Giant convenience store. The store clerk told officers that a black male approximately 6 feet tall entered the store with a handgun drawn and demanded cash from the register and cigarettes.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and had a blue bandanna with white trim around his face. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect left the store toward Rumson Drive.

No one was injured during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).