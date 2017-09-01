Indian River, Norview both looking to rid themselves of last season’s sour endings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Their seasons ended in similar fashion, which makes today's game all the more heated. Indian River was close to facing Norview in the state playoffs last season until a late touchdown and two-point conversion by Hampton ended their season.

For Norview, the reigning state champions, Highland Springs, edged out the Pilots 28-25 in the semifinals. There's no time to dwell on last season though, as both teams lost a plethora of Division 1 football players, but return a crop of young talent.

The Pilots only have eight senior players, while the Braves also have a herd of underclassmen. Expectations for both teams aren't tempered just because youth is in the equation.

"We're going to go out man, and prepare to win tomorrow," said Braves head coach Glenwood Ferebee. "We've practiced that way, and we've scrimmaged that way."

Kickoff set for 7:00pm at Norview High School.