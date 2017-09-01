× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A 50/50 holiday weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain to start the holiday weekend… A stationary front will linger across North Carolina today and will combine with the leftover moisture from Harvey. We will see mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing through the day. An isolated storm is possible this evening but severe weather is not expected. It will be a bit breezy today with gusts to near 20 mph possible. The clouds, rain, and north winds will keep temperatures lingering in the low 70s all day.

Scattered showers and storms will continue for Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible by the afternoon and early evening. Many areas will see 2”+ of rainfall over the next 48 hours. Highs will warm into the low 80s tomorrow. Rain will taper over overnight Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

The second half of the holiday weekend looks great! We will see clearing skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Even more sunshine will mix in for Monday with highs returning to the mid 80s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/E 10-15G20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma holding as a category 3 hurricane over the Eastern Atlantic. Irma is centered about 840 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 12 mph. A turn toward the west is expected by tonight, followed by a turn toward the WSW on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 115 mph with higher gusts. Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

5:00 AM AST Fri Sep 1

Location: 18.2°N 36.5°W

Moving: WNW at 12 mph

Min pressure: 967 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 1st

1993 F1 Tornado: Bertie Co

1995 Severe Thunderstorms: Nottoway Co, Mecklenberg Co – Hail 0.75″-2.25″

2006 Tropical Storm Ernesto brings 8-12 inches of rain across south central & southeast VA, northeast NC and portions of eastern MD.

