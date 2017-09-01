First Warning Traffic – Labor Day Weekend Travel Updates and Closures

While Interstate-64 Widening is in progress in Newport News, James City County and York County, motorists planning a through-trip to Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks are encouraged to use Route 460 as an alternate route to avoid congestion.

TRAVEL-TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION DURING THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods on interstates based on historic data from the last three Labor Day holiday periods.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

· I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for the HOV lanes and the Reversible Roadway September 1-3. Monday, September 4, the Reversible Roadway maintains a normal operating schedule, but HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes, including th­e Reversible Roadway.­­

· I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

· Travel to Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.

WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS

While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Newport News/Williamsburg

I-64 – Widening interstate between Newport News and Williamsburg. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone both directions.

Norfolk

I-564 – Constructing roadway. Closures or changes in traffic patterns available at http://www.i564intermodal.com/.

Route 13 – Improving interchange. On ramp and merge lane narrows from Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard) to I-64 west; concrete barrier in place.

Norfolk/Virginia Beach

I-64/I-264 – Improving interchange. Lane shift and closed shoulder on I-64 westbound starting after Indian River Road and ending near the I-264 interchange.

Portsmouth

Route 17 – Reconstructing roadway. Southbound traffic on U.S. 17 (Frederick Boulevard) is shifted and reduced to one lane before Turnpike Road. Traffic cannot turn in either direction onto Turnpike Road at intersection.

Southampton County

Route 35 – Replacing bridge over Tarrara Creek in Boykins. Traffic reduced to single lane southbound. Temporary signal in place.

Route 58 Business – Reconstructing roadway in Courtland. Eastbound lane is closed.