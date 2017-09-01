Authorities looking for dog that bit person in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG – The Peninsula Health District is looking for a large husky/lab mix dog that bit a person on August 31.

The incident occurred Greensprings Road and The Maine, near the First Colony neighborhood in Williamsburg.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo post exposure treatment (shots) for the prevention of rabies.

Once found, the dog will not be taken away from its owner, just placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal fitting the description is asked to call the Williamsburg Health Center office at 757-603-4277. After hours, please contact James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control at 253-1800

37.245767 -76.796073