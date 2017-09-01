150 sobriety checkpoints to be held in Virginia through Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND – Law enforcement will be stepped up through Labor Day weekend in an effort to counter Virginia’s historically deadly Labor Day weekend.

One-third of all U.S. traffic deaths over the Labor Day holiday weekend involve drunk drivers, and Virginia averages a double-digit number of traffic fatalities during that time.

Governor Terry McAuliffe has joined officials from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Virginia State Police, AAA Mid-Atlantic, and the Virginia-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program for the 16th Annual Checkpoint Strikeforce Campaign.

Virginia law enforcement members will be conducting approximately 150 sobriety checkpoints and 520 saturation patrols this week through the 2017 Labor Day holiday period.

“While I want every Virginian to enjoy their Labor Day weekend, they must do so without endangering themselves or other travelers on our roads,” said Governor McAuliffe. “As in years past, this strikeforce campaign ensures that individuals who choose to break the law and drive under the influence will be caught and be prosecuted. Those penalties include mandatory ignition interlock installation on the offender’s vehicle, as well as fines up to $2,500, suspension periods up to one year, and jail sentences also up to one year.”

In 2016, 19,925 people were convicted of DUI in Virginia.