Woman injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:14 p.m. about a shooting in the 700 block of 34th Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a female who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper left thigh. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old Newport News woman.

Police say the victim said she was outside of the apartment talking to her friends and family when they noticed a dark colored vehicle parked in the alley of Marshall Courts. At some point, an unknown subject inside the vehicle began firing towards the victim, striking her in the leg, according to a release.

After the victim was shot, the unknown subject inside the vehicle continued to shoot towards the apartment building where the victim was located. The vehicle then fled the scene, say police.

The victim was transported by medics to a local hospital. Officers say she is considered to have non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Your tips will remain anonymous.

