What’s new at this year’s Rock ‘N Roll Half Marathon on Coast Live

Posted 1:19 pm, August 31, 2017, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Celebrating its 17th year, Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon, 5K and Mile on the Sand will take place the weekend of Friday, September 1 – Sunday, September 3. For more information visit runrocknroll.com/virginia-beach.