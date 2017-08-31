× Two convicted sex offenders remain on the loose, neighbors, parents concerned

Hampton Roads – The U.S. Marshal’s Office is still looking for two convicted sex offenders who are wanted for not registering with the Virginia State Police.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Marshal’s Office said they were looking for Lloyd Howard, Linwood Tyner, Vergis Land and Venny Green. By Thursday, both Tyner and Land were taken into custody, but Howard and Green remain on the loose.

According to Deputy U.S. Marshal office when offenders such as these men do not register, they put the entire community at risk. With two of the four still on the loose, those who live in the areas Green and Howard reportedly frequent are worried.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s office says both Tyner and Land were captured because of tips from the public.

If you have any information that could help U.S. Marshal’s find the two men still wanted, take action and call police.