× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain returns to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clouds build in and rain returns… A string of fronts will drift into the region for the end of the week. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a few scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon. Southwest winds will help to warm us into the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. Clouds will stick around with a higher chance for showers and storms on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow, mainly for the Southside and NE NC. Winds will shift back to the north on Friday, dropping temperatures into the 70s.

Leftover moisture from Harvey will spread over the region and combine with the fronts to bring us rain and storms on Saturday. Rain should taper off early Sunday, with clearing skies Sunday afternoon. Highs will return to the low and mid 80s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N/E 10-15G20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Irma is closer to hurricane strength. TS Irma is centered about 590 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at 12 mph. A west-northwestward motion is expected today and tonight, followed by a generally westward motion on Friday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Irma is likely to become a hurricane later today.

5:00 AM AST Thu Aug 31

Location: 16.5°N 32.9°W

Moving: W at 12 mph

Min pressure: 997 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Tropical Depression Harvey continues moving inland. Harvey will continue to dissipate but will spread rain to a large portion of the eastern U.S. into the weekend.

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 30th

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Flash Flooding: Central, East Central Virginia

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Tornado Outbreak: Southeast, East Central, VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.