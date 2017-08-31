Target introducing its own line of wines that will cost $5

MINNEAPOLIS — If you love Target and you also love wine, we have some news you can really raise a glass to.

The national retailer is launching its own line of wines called California Roots that will cost just $5 a bottle.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage, said in a statement. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots—these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can expect at Target.”

California Roots will offer five varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon and a red blend.

Each is “carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes,” the website states. If you’re having trouble deciding, the website also offers helpful advice on food pairings for each wine.

California Roots wines launch at over 1,100 Target stores nationwide on Sept. 3.