Superheroes pay visit to children at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - News 3 sports was there as Batman, stormtroopers, "Dave the Minion", Darth Vader and more characters took the time to visit with children in the pediatrics ward of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

The group surprised patients (ages seven, 10, 13 and 15 years old) in their rooms.

Coach Nelson Lebron and members of the UFC Gym in Norfolk assisted with the visit. Stay tuned to News 3 at wtkr.com for more on this uplifting story - including the UFC Gym's connection to a child at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.