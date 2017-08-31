Redskins primetime preseason finale will showcase depth, not starters

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Rain, sweat, and turnovers were the theme in last season’s preseason finale in Tampa for the Redskins. While rain isn’t in the forecast for tonight’s contest between the Buccaneers and Redskins, sweat, and turnovers will most likely be on the menu.

‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden said this week that starters and key players would not be featured in this game, as he would like to play third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld the entire game to gather a complete body of work.

Last preseason, running back Mack Brown was trying to secure a spot on the 53-man roster spot. He broke out in last year’s matchup with the Bucs, running for 149 yards, and securing a spot on the 10-man practice squad.

All rosters in the NFL will need to be cut down to 53-men by Saturday, making tonight’s game the last chance many of the current ‘Skins players their last to raise eyebrows. “Obviously we’re excited to see how these guys play. Last week, a lot of them didn’t get a lot of chances to play,” said Gruden on Tuesday. “This is a good week for them to show how much they’ve learned throughout the OTAs and training camp and now it’s their opportunity to play well against a good Tampa team. ”

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm. The game will be aired on News 3.