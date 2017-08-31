Norfolk SPCA Calendar Contest – Time is running out, help pick which model lands the cover!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk SPCA still needs your help choosing a cover model for the 2018 Magic Mutt calendar cover!

Fourteen men are up for the honor and each model is featured with an animal who was up for adoption at the time of the photo sessions.

Choose your favorite photo by making a minimum $1 donation per vote. Voting ends this weekend on September 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to cast your vote.

Pets are eligible to be featured this year in the calendar as well. There is still time to enter your fur-baby or go vote for another furry friend to help raise money for the shelter. All proceeds help animals in need right here in Hampton Roads.

