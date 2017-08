Miley Cyrus announced a huge donation while taping The Ellen Degeneres Show.

She donated $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

In the exclusive interview Cyrus said she hopes her actions will inspire others to relate to the devastation the hurricane victims are going through.

Ellen also congratulated Cyrus on her Happy Hippie Foundation and all the good work the organization has done.

Catch the full interview during the The Ellen Degeneres Show season 15 premiere week on September 7.