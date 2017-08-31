Hampton Police seeking convenience store robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a business robbery that occurred Wednesday.

At 1:47 p.m., officers responded to the Tinee Giant convenience store located in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue for a holdup alarm.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business and made his way to the back office, where he pushed the manager and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled from the business and was last observed running eastbound towards Patterson Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 40-50 years old and of thin build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and gray shorts, white socks with black shoes and a camouflage Dallas Cowboys hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP (1-800-562-5887).