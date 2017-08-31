Chesapeake native Justin Upton traded to the Los Angeles Angels

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Four-time all star Justin Upton is on the move again. This time, the outfielder is headed to the west coast. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they acquired Upton from the Detroit Tigers for minor-league pitcher Grayson Long, and cash considerations.

The Chesapeake native is having a solid year with 128 hits, 94 RBIs, and 28 home runs. Upton will provide a big bat in Los Angeles alongside all-star Mike Trout.

The former Great Bridge star has spent time in the major leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and the Detroit Tigers.

The Angels are currently 1.5 games back of an American League wild card spot.