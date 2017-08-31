A pickleball primer and other fitness options for seniors on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation has lots of ways for mature adults to get active and stay fit as they begin to age. With 7 rec centers throughout the city, they’re nearby to most residents and also offer annual and monthly senior rates for those age 65 & up.

One of thew most popular rec center activities right now is pickleball. We get a lesson in the game from two local players and our set may never be the same.

Presented by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

VBGov.com/join