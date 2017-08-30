× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Much nicer today but more rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing skies and calming winds… Yesterday’s coastal storm has moved out and today’s weather will be much nicer. Winds have been relaxing overnight and will continue to calm this morning. Clouds will clear out through the day with very slim rain chances. Highs will reach the upper 70s today, about 5 degrees below normal.

A string of fronts will drift into the region for the end of the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few scattered showers. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. Clouds will stick around with a better chance for showers and storms on Friday.

Leftover moisture from Harvey will spread over the region and combine with the fronts to bring us rain and storms on Saturday. Rain should taper off early Sunday. Highs will return to the low and mid 80s.

Today: Clearing Skies, Calming Winds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Harvey makes landfall in Louisiana. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley through Thursday. Gradual weakening is forecast now that the center has crossed the coast and Harvey is expected to become a tropical depression by tonight.

A low pressure area is located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system has changed little in organization over the past several hours, but any significant increase in the associated thunderstorm activity would result in the formation of a tropical depression within the next day or two. The system is forecast to move WNW at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 30th

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston: Flash Flooding: Central, East Central Virginia

2004 Tropical Storm Gaston:Tornado Outbreak: Southeast, East Central, VA

