Virginia Zoo and Children’s Museum of Virginia to swap members in September

NORFOLK, Va. – The kids might have already gone back to school, but the fun doesn’t have to end!

Throughout September, Virginia Zoo members can enjoy free admission for up to eight people each day at the Children’s Museum of Virginia in Portsmouth. Children’s Museum members will also receive free admission and discounts at the Zoo’s restaurant and gift shop.

All members need to do is show their current membership card and photo ID at the admissions gate. The membership swap does not include special events (such as Zoovies or Grown Fest) and Museum Day Live!, which is held on September 23.