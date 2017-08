PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a vehicle with a 3-month-old in the back seat was stolen.

The car was taken Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cedar Lane.

Shortly after, the child and vehicle were located in the Peachtree neighborhood in Churchland.

The child was safe and unharmed.

There is no suspect information at this time.

It is unknown if the family will be charged for leaving the child in the car.