Va. Symphony Orchestra adds second date for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone concert

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform music to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone live at Chrysler Hall.

If you weren’t able to get tickets to the Harry Potter Film Concert series on November 25 at 7:30 p.m., you’re in luck.

The event has become so popular, an additional show has been added for November 26 at 1 p.m.

Audiences will be able to watch the film on a 40-foot screen while hearing the live symphony orchestra perform every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and at the Scope Arena Box Office.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.