PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police got a call of a street robbery on Columbus Avenue around 9 a.m.

They say three males suspects were involved and physically assaulted a male victim.

The victim followed the suspects to the 300 block of Olney Road in Norfolk.

Police arrested two suspects and is still looking for the third person.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was asked to return to Portsmouth and file a report at the police station.