Suspicious person case results in Virginia Beach death investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are currently investigating a death that resulted from a suspicious person case that occurred in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue earlier this week.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on August 27, police were called to a neighborhood in reference to a suspicious male banging on the doors of several residences. Officers determined that the subject was suffering from a possible medical crisis, to include a visible head injury.

Due to the subject’s actions, officers were forced to restrain him so he could receive medical evaluation and treatment. A minor struggled ensued during this incident.

The subject was transported and admitted to a local hospital for unknown medical conditions. He died early Wednesday afternoon. The cause of death is under investigation by the Department of Forensic Services Office of Medical Examiner and the Virginia Beach Police Department.

There is no further information. The situation remains under investigation.