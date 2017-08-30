Portsmouth Police Department to hold “Cover the Cruiser” fundraising event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – This might be the only time you can “vandalize” a squad car without repercussions – it’s all in the name of charity!

According to their Facebook page, the Portsmouth Police Department will hold a “Cover the Cruiser” fundraising event to benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Thursday.

The event will take place at the Wawa located at 4005 Victory Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A marked squad car will be in the parking lot, waiting to be covered with “Law Enforcement Torch Run” icons whenever a donation is made to the Special Olympics. Donors will have the opportunity to write their name or an inspirational message on the icon, which will then be attached to the police vehicle.