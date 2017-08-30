Portsmouth officer saves baby squirrel during storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth Police officer saved a baby squirrel’s life while on patrol during inclement weather Tuesday.

Master Police Officer J. Worley rescued the 5-week-old squirrel in the 500 block of Spectator Street.

He affectionately named the little guy Speckles of Spector and turned him over to a rehabber with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

The rehabber told police Speckles is so young, he probably just opened his eyes a few days ago.

Thanks to MPO Worley, Speckles is expected to be okay.

Way to go!