Northampton County beach issued swimming advisory

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Virginia Department of Health has issued a swimming advisory for Cape Charles Beach.

When the water in the area was tested bacteria levels exceeded safe state standards.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.