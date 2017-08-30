Newport News investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are searching for possibly two suspects in connection to an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Police say dispatchers received a call at approximately 2:07 a.m about a robbery at the 7-Eleven, located at the corner of Oyster Point Road and Jefferson Avenue.

It was reported by witnesses that two skinny black males wearing dark clothing entered the business and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed about of money and cigarettes.

One of the males was reported to have been armed with a firearm. Police say after the robbery, the two males fled southbound on Jefferson Avenue on foot.

There were no injuries made by the clerk. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Your tips will remain anonymous.