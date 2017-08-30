HAMPTON ROADS, Va - A recent survey reveals that head lice are a big problem in many homes. The real challenge is getting rid of it correctly.
Learning the facts of lice in time for school on Coast Live
-
Man tries to kill lice by lighting rental home on fire, arrested for arson
-
We explore a way of getting rid of eye bags on Coast Live
-
‘Healthy’ foods have most of us confused, survey finds
-
An expert on the challenges of selling a high-end home on Coast Live
-
Consumer Reports no longer recommending any Microsoft laptop or tablet
-
-
McAuliffe blasts GOP for celebrating health care bill
-
The final reveal and results of a house flip after fire on Coast Live
-
A couple decides to make a final gift of compassion on Coast Live
-
We have staycation ideas and a few hidden gems here at home on Coast Live
-
Escape rooms: Why people flock to these ‘tourist traps’
-
-
Portsmouth neighborhood complains of increase in mosquitoes
-
What you need to know before launching your boat with children this weekend
-
Tips for packing up for college on Coast Live