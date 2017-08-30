First Warning Traffic – Flooded roads, bridge openings and road work for Wednesday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 6:30 AM
Coleman Bridge at Noon
–
FLOODED ROADS PER VDOT 511:
Rt. 645 Airport Rd near Richmond Rd / US-60 in James City County
Rt. 632 near Chickahominy Rd in James City County
Rt. 782 Carys Chapel Rd near Coach Hovis Dr in York County
US-258 near Poor House Rd southwest of Smithfield
BUS VA-10 / BUS US-258 Church St near Red Point Dr
VA-31 Birch Island Rd near Terrapin Rd in Sussex County
EASTERN SHORE:
BUS US-13 near Bridge Ave in Exmore
VA – 179 near Landford Hwy in Onley
Rt. 715 near Locustville Rd SE of Onley
Rt. 617 near Bayside Rd in Northampton County
Rt. 658 Near Bayside Rd S of Parksley
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT August 27-September 2
**VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel from noon Friday, September 1 until noon Tuesday, September 5.**
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west August 27-31, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) August 27-31, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound at the HRBT August 27-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- On I-64 east at the Willoughby Bridge August 28-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64, High Rise Bridge: Full closures and single-lane closures at the High Rise Bridge as follows:
- Single-lane closures westbound August 27-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- August 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures westbound between Granby Street (Exit 276) and 4th View Street in Norfolk (Exit 273) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- August 28-30 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows.
- Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south August 27-31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- August 27-31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside: Full ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place:
- The ramps from I-664 north/south to Route 164 east (Exit 9-B) in Suffolk will be closed August 27-31 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 164 Eastbound, Portsmouth: Full ramp closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Detours will be in place:
- Alternating lane closures August 27-31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the I-664 interchange and Towne Point Road.
- The off-ramp from Route 164 to Towne Point Road will be closed August 27-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- From College Drive in both directions, the on-ramp to Route 164 east will be closed August 27-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The ramp to I-664 north will be closed August 27-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 17 Southbound, Suffolk: Full closures at the ramp to Route 164 east as follows. Detours will be in place:
- August 27-31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Alternating lane closures across all lanes, ramp closures and single-lane closures as follows:
- Single-lane closures westbound at the Runway Tunnel August 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Dual-lane closures eastbound August 28-31 from 8 p.m. to noon the following day.
- Dual-lane closures westbound August 28-31 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures August 27-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Daytime lane closures on September 1 will take place between 9 a.m. and noon:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue is underway in August. Detours for motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on Robin Hood Road direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.
- Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 p.m. August 28 and ending no later than noon September 1 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
- August 28-31 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and September 1 from 7 a.m. to noon between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business).
- I-95 Southbound, Greensville County: Single-lane closures southbound starting near Exit 11 (Route 58) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301). One lane will remain open at all times:
- August 27-31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest maintenance schedule information regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and VA164 MLK Expressway.