× First Warning Forecast: A spotty shower on Thursday, better chances on Friday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Irma

Irma is moving toward the west near 15 mph. The tropical storm is expected to turn slightly toward the west-northwest at a slower rate of speed for the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Irma is

expected to become a hurricane Thursday or Friday.

5:00 PM AST Wed Aug 30

Location: 16.4°N 31.2°W

Moving: W at 15 mph

Min pressure: 1001 mb

Max sustained: 60 mph

Tropical Storm Harvey

Harvey is moving erratically toward the north-northeast near 8 mph and this motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the northeast is expected Thursday or Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey should move through southwestern and central Louisiana tonight, then move through northeastern Louisiana and northwestern Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night.

4:00 PM CDT Wed Aug 30

Location: 30.8°N 93.1°W

Moving: NNE at 8 mph

Min pressure: 998 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist April Loveland

