Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

We are tracking a string of fronts that will bring us a chance of rain to end the work week. Mostly cloudy on Thursday will a few spotty showers possible, mainly in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest, which will help temperatures warm to the low and mid 80s.

Better chances for rain on Friday as leftover moisture from Harvey spreads across the region. Especially late in the day. Heavier rain moves in overnight and Saturday morning. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain should taper off early in the day on Sunday. It will be warmer with highs in the low and mid 80s.

Labor Day is still looking dry with highs in the mid 80s.