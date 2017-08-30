First Warning Forecast: A spotty shower on Thursday, better chances on Friday
Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid and upper 60s.
We are tracking a string of fronts that will bring us a chance of rain to end the work week. Mostly cloudy on Thursday will a few spotty showers possible, mainly in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest, which will help temperatures warm to the low and mid 80s.
Better chances for rain on Friday as leftover moisture from Harvey spreads across the region. Especially late in the day. Heavier rain moves in overnight and Saturday morning. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms for Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain should taper off early in the day on Sunday. It will be warmer with highs in the low and mid 80s.
Labor Day is still looking dry with highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Irma
Irma is moving toward the west near 15 mph. The tropical storm is expected to turn slightly toward the west-northwest at a slower rate of speed for the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Irma is
expected to become a hurricane Thursday or Friday.
5:00 PM AST Wed Aug 30
Location: 16.4°N 31.2°W
Moving: W at 15 mph
Min pressure: 1001 mb
Max sustained: 60 mph
Tropical Storm Harvey
Harvey is moving erratically toward the north-northeast near 8 mph and this motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the northeast is expected Thursday or Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey should move through southwestern and central Louisiana tonight, then move through northeastern Louisiana and northwestern Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night.
4:00 PM CDT Wed Aug 30
Location: 30.8°N 93.1°W
Moving: NNE at 8 mph
Min pressure: 998 mb
Max sustained: 40 mph
Hurricane Tracker
Meteorologist April Loveland
