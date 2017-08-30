× As USS Wasp prepares to deploy, economic experts talk monetary impacts on Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Thousands of sailors moving across the world will likely cause an economic blow to Hampton Roads.

The USS Wasp deploys on Wednesday, moving 1,100 Hampton Roads based sailors to Sasebo Japan.

News 3 spoke to economic experts when the developments and deployment date came out last year. In an impact study, the projected amount of revenue lost will be about $195-$200 million dollars over the next two years.

Last year the Navy put out numbers showing the $770 million dollars in revenue was pumped in to our economy, a statistic proving how valuable the military is to this area.

The USS Wasp is about to become part of the 7th Fleet and is moving because it was recently upgraded to now accommodate and new Marine Corps fighter jet.

