As USS Wasp prepares to deploy, economic experts talk monetary impacts on Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (June 25, 2016) Geraliz Matos, with her uncle Alexander Matos, watch her father Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Geraldo Matos depart on the USS San Antonio (LPD 17). USS San Antonio departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. WSP ARG includes Amphibious Squadron 6, USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS San Antonio (LPD 17), USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Yelland/Released)
NORFOLK, Va. (June 25, 2016) Geraliz Matos, with her uncle Alexander Matos, watch her father Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Geraldo Matos depart on the USS San Antonio (LPD 17). USS San Antonio departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. WSP ARG includes Amphibious Squadron 6, USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS San Antonio (LPD 17), USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Yelland/Released)
NORFOLK, Va. – Thousands of sailors moving across the world will likely cause an economic blow to Hampton Roads.
The USS Wasp deploys on Wednesday, moving 1,100 Hampton Roads based sailors to Sasebo Japan.
News 3 spoke to economic experts when the developments and deployment date came out last year. In an impact study, the projected amount of revenue lost will be about $195-$200 million dollars over the next two years.
Last year the Navy put out numbers showing the $770 million dollars in revenue was pumped in to our economy, a statistic proving how valuable the military is to this area.
The USS Wasp is about to become part of the 7th Fleet and is moving because it was recently upgraded to now accommodate and new Marine Corps fighter jet.
Stay with News 3 and Todd Corillo as we follow this story and the deployment.
36.937901
-76.319061