A sexologist talks about giving your relationship a checkup on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Love and relationship ambassador, Pepper Schwartz, PhD., discusses how to give your relationship a ‘checkup’ and provides tips on how to keep the spark alive, especially for couples over 40.
