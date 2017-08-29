Virginia Beach man sentenced to 40 years for killing wife, shooting stepson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 53-year-old Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday for killing his wife and shooting his stepson.

James White was sentenced for first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

In sentencing White, Judge O’Brien stated “What really offends me is the number of lives that have been ruined … Your actions cannot be condoned by any society.”

White was sentenced to 40 years in prison on the charges, with supervised probation following his release from incarceration.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, James White and his wife, Bridgette, lived together with Bridgette’s two sons.

After the couple got in a fight on May 7, Bridgette went to stay at a friend’s house.

On May 8, Bridgette and her friend came home to pack some of her belongings. White came into the bedroom and started yelling and hitting Bridgette.

He then pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting Bridgette in the face and her son in the shoulder.

Her son survived, but Bridgette died at the scene.

White ran out of the house and was taken into custody shortly after.

Those close with White and his wife say they two had their martial problems, but never imagined it would end up with one of them dead and the other behind bars.

White has prior convictions for Assault (2 counts), Assault and Battery of a Family Member, Gambling, Driving without a License (2 counts), and some other minor traffic offenses.

