ACCOMACK AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES, Va. – Verizon is experiencing issues with 911 lines in Accomack and Northampton Counties Tuesday night, according to emergency communications officials.

If you are unable to reach 911 in Accomack or Northampton County, call (757) 787-0911 or (757) 787-4100 for an emergency.

There is no information on what has caused the difficulty.