× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and flooding

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Tropical Storm Warning for Dare County***

***Flash Flood Watch for most of Hampton Roads and NE NC through this evening***

***High Wind Warning from Noon to 9 PM for Currituck, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach***

***Coastal Flood Watch for most of coastal Hampton Roads from this afternoon through this evening***

Widespread rain, strong winds, and flooding… A developing tropical system will move along the Carolina coast today. Expect widespread rain for most of the day with pockets of heavy downpours at times. Most of the area will see 2” to 4” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. Rain will taper off tonight into early Wednesday. Winds will continue to ramp up today with gusts to 50+ mph possible. The strong NE winds will trigger minor to moderate tidal flooding this afternoon. It will also kick up rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Rain will move out, skies will begin to clear, and winds will relax on Wednesday. As the winds calm down our tide levels will gradually return to more normal levels. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds for the end of the week with a small chance for showers. Highs will warm into the 80s on Thursday but return to the 70s on Friday.

Today: Cloudy, Widespread Rain (90%), Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 20-40G50

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 20-30G40

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Calming Winds. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A developing tropical system continues to northeast along the South Carolina coast. The expected track will take the system along the North Carolina coast today before moving out to sea tonight.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. The disturbance is not expected to change much in strength today and the chances for the system to become a tropical cyclone appear to be decreasing. Regardless of whether or not this system becomes a tropical cyclone, tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains are expected over portions of North Carolina later today.

5:00 AM EDT Tue Aug 29

Location: 33.5°N 78.5°W

Moving: NE at 12 mph

Min pressure: 1006 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 29th

1988 F2 Tornado: Mecklenburg Co

