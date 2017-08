Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The past few days, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler's mind has been in Hampton Roads - but his heart has been in Houston. Wink, who grew up in the Bayou City and still has family there, has witnessed the devastating Texas flooding from afar.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, Wink weighs-in on the tragedy weighing on him and addresses the significance of sports during trying times.