Suffolk Police arrest man in connection to heroin death

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man has been arrested Tuesday in connection to an incident that resulted in the heroin overdose death of a young woman in December 2015.

David Allen Mullins, Jr., 26, formerly of the 100 block of Mahan Street, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Seneca Falls, New York. He was charged with Felony Homicide and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin.

On December 5, 2015, Suffolk Police and emergency personnel responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Mahan Street in reference to an unconscious 19-year-old female. The victim, Tealy Marie Butler, had been visiting from out of state and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a preliminary investigation, police determined that Mullins was the purchaser and the distributor of the heroin that caused Butler’s death.

Mullins is currently being held without bond and will be extradited back to Suffolk from New York.