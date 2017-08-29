Police searching for Edenton murder suspect

EDENTON, N.C. – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 51-year-old man.

Police have a warrant for first degree murder for 36-year-old Edward Devonne Wiggins.

Wiggins is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

Wiggins’ last known address is 314 North Granville Street. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officers with the Edenton Police Department responded to 215 E. Church Street at 11:20 p.m. on August 23 for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Ronald Taylor of 313 E. Church Street, lying on the sidewalk unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers started CPR on Taylor and he was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and the Elizabeth City Police Department provided a K9 tracking dog for assistance. However, a suspect was not located.

The shooting does not appear to be random, Edenton Police say. The victim may have known the suspect.

Anyone with information on Wiggins’ whereabouts is asked to call police.