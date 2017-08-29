Norfolk restaurant donating profits to Harvey victims

NORFOLK, Va. – Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is donating 100 percent of their profits for a full week of sales towards The American Red Cross to help with hurricane relief.

The restaurant is located downtown at 131 Granby Street.

Other Jack Brown’s locations throughout the United States will also be donating their profits.

“We as a company understand what happened in Texas is a major tragedy and we would like to help everyone affected by it in Texas,” said Nukri Mamistvalov, the Norfolk location’s general manager.

Harvey, a tropical storm by Tuesday morning with its eye hovering over the Gulf of Mexico, could still dump up to 15 inches of rain on portions of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana, including the saturated Houston area, where thousands have been rescued and many more people still wait for help.

Headed east, the storm was due to dump more heavy rain across both states, worsening the “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding situation, before making landfall again Wednesday morning, near the Texas-Louisiana border, according to the CNN Weather Center.

Four people have died as a result of the catastrophic storm, and thousands of Texans are believed to have sat in darkness overnight Monday amid rising floodwaters.