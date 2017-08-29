Norfolk-based Sailor killed in 2012 helicopter crash honored in Yorktown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Friends and family recently gathered in Yorktown to honor the memory of a Norfolk-based U.S. Navy Sailor killed in a helicopter crash in 2012.

Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Fitzmorris, 31, from Louisiana, died when an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter from HM-15 crashed while attempting a recovery operation in the mountains of Oman. One other crew member was also killed. Three others survived.

"It's just Louisiana's way of giving one more thank you to show our gratitude for the things that the brave men and women and the sons and daughters of Louisiana have done to protect our freedom," says Holley Talley from Louisiana Veterans Affairs.

Fitzmorris' widow was presented with a medal honoring the sacrifice he made for his country.