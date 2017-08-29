Navy’s supplemental Line of Duty Investigation praises “heroic actions” of USS Fitzgerald crew

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A supplemental Line of Duty Investigation by the Navy in its investigation of the USS Fitzgerald collision praises heroic actions taken by crew members.

The USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan on June 17th.

The report specifically reviews the crew’s damage control activities, the nature and extent of injuries to the crew and the efforts to provide medical care to the most critically injured.

It also details assistance provided by other ships, diving activities and the ship’s return to port in Japan.

You can read the entire Supplemental Line of Duty Investigation here.

Among the findings of the Navy:

Through their swift and in many cases heroic actions, members of the crew saved lives.

After the collision, Sailors responded to the myriad damage control scenarios occurring throughout the ship. Flooding, structural damage and reports of white smoke stressed the damage control organization; at the same time, efforts to restore power, propulsion, steering and navigation continued.

No damage control efforts would have prevented Berthing 2 from flooding completely within the first two minutes following the collision.

The supplemental Line of Duty investigation is separate from the ongoing investigation into the collision between the ships. It is one of three Navy investigation into the collision and is meant to provide detail of what occurred following the collision.