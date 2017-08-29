× First Warning Forecast: Winds will ease on Wednesday

***Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Surry, James City, and Isle of Wight until 8:00 am***

***Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake, York, Newport News, Hampton and Poquoson until 6:00 am***

A few lingering showers overnight. It will still be windy with winds out of the north 20-30 mph.

The winds will start to ease on Wednesday. We’ll start the day with clouds with a slight chance for a lingering shower. Skies will begin to clear a bit heading into the afternoon. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

A chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Looks like it’ll be mostly dry to end the work week with low rain chances.

Shower and storm chances increase for the weekend.

Tonight: Overcast. Lingering shower possible. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 20-30 mph.

Tomorrow: A lingering morning shower. Clearing skies. Winds ease. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disturbance continues to move away from the North Carolina coast. This will be the last advisory.

5:00 PM EDT Tue Aug 29



Location: 36.0°N 74.3°W



Moving: NE at 24 mph



Min pressure: 1003 mb



Max sustained: 45 mph

An area of low pressure located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, has become better organized. It could become a tropical depression within the next day or two. The low is forecast to move generally WNW at 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

Formation chance through 48 hours: HIGH…90 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: HIGH…90 percent.

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist April Loveland

